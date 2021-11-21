Lahore railway station to be upgraded: minister

LAHORE: Lahore railway station will be upgraded within its means. In the past, no attention was paid to upgrade the station. Corrupt officers will not be spared.

These views were expressed by Federal Minister for Railways M Azam Khan Swati during his surprise visit to Lahore railway station on the second day here on Saturday.

He said waiting rooms at the station should be kept open for passengers. Reviewing the immediate steps taken for the passengers at the station, the minister said that the dignity of the passengers would be first and foremost at the station.

Guide and complaint numbers should be displayed at various places on the station, he said.

Platform inspectors will be present at the station for the convenience of passengers. The respect of the officers is on my head but the respect of the passengers is also very important, the minister said.

He also visited railway police office. During the visit, the minister was greeted by a well-armed contingent of railway police, after which he laid flowers at the memorial of the martyrs.

During the visit, IG Railway Police Faisal Shahkar presented suggestions to the minister for the improvement of police. Minister Azam Khan Swati said that all suggestions for the improvement of railway police should be forwarded to the Ministry of Railways for immediate implementation.

The scale of posts including constables, head constables and ASIs will be upgraded, he said.

A delegation with Lahore Chamber of Commerce president Mian Noman Kabir met with Azam Swati.

Three officers directed to report to ministry of railways: On the directive of Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, three officers including DS Railway Lahore, have been directed to report to the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Railways has issued a notification in this regard.

According to which Divisional Superintendent Lahore Grade 19 Nasir Khalili, Divisional Commercial Officer Anwar Saadat and Divisional Transportation Officer Lahore Shahid Raza have been directed to report to the Ministry of Railways immediately.

The minister made a surprise visit during which he saw passengers sitting on ground waiting for trains. He expressed his indignation and suspended the three senior officers, sources said.