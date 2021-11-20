Donkey King receives overwhelming response in China

KARACHI: The animated film of Geo films and Talisman Animation Studios - "Donkey King" has so far received overwhelming response in China.

According to reports from Beijing, the film was screened in 50 theaters, where as many as 5,000 shows of the film were premiered. The Donkey King has already been released in various countries, including Spain, South Korea, Russia, Greece, Turkey, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Ukraine, Kazakhastan and Taiwan.

The Donkey King produced by Geo Films and Talisman Studios, is an animated comedy film that was released in Pakistan in October, 2018. It is expected that the film will touch new milestones of popularity in China.