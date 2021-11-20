Export sector to get stable gas supply in winter: Hammad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday assured the export sector of stable gas supply during winters.

Amid constant complaints from industrialists regarding the impact of inadequate gas supply during winter, the minister held a meeting with exporters. In a post on Twitter, Azhar said a successful meeting was held with export sectors of all provinces.

“They [exporters] have been assured of stable gas supply during winter and in return, inefficient gas captive plants will shift to power now,” he wrote.

Earlier, the minister had informed Parliament that the supply of gas will be ensured for domestic consumers during breakfast, lunch, and dinner hours amid the expected gas shortfall in the country during the winter season.

Meanwhile, the government has decided that the gas supply to the CNG sector will be curtailed during the winter months. This decision was made by the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) during a meeting on Thursday which was chaired by the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar.

The CCoE decided to develop a prudent pressure management plan to ensure a stable supply of gas to the consumers. It is expected that industrial activity will be a focus in the gas management plans, especially the export industry.