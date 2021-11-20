All-out effort being made to curb smog: Hasaan

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and spokesperson for the Punjab government Hasaan Khawar has said that, on special instructions from Sardar Usman Buzdar, all resources were being utilised to eradicate the calamity of smog.

In this regard, emergency and long-term measures are being devised, while special instructions have also been issued to the departments concerned. He stated this while talking to media on the occasion of his Data Darbar visit. He said that Usman Buzdar was vigilantly monitoring the progress on anti-smog drive by a fortnightly inter-departmental review meeting. Anti-smog squad has also been mobilised for inspection of industries while the chief minister has also directed the transport sector to formulate a comprehensive strategy to deal with traffic problems, he added. Provision of Euro5 fuel is being ensured to mitigate smog. On the occasion, he also congratulated the Sikh community on the 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak and termed the reopening of Kartarpur Corridor an added happiness. He stated that district administrations of Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot, Attock and Nankana had been directed to provide best facilities and security to the Sikh Yatrees. The SACM said that Imran Khan is the pioneer of interfaith harmony. The Punjab government would continue to play its role in providing all possible facilities to all minorities, including Sikh community, he said.

Dutch team: A FrieslandCampina team from The Netherlands led by Mr Jeroen Elfers visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad Friday. According to a press release, the delegation also held a meeting with senior faculty members and discussed dairy sector development of Pakistan. Prof Nasim chaired the meeting and discussed various collaborations between UVAS and FrieslandCampina and sought technical input from experts for the uplift of dairy sector. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Elfers said they were willing to collaborate with UVAS in dairy processing and feed production to strengthen dairy sector. He also lauded Pakistani northern areas and especially hospitality of Pakistani people for tourists.

Meanwhile, the UVAS Qirtas Art & Literary Society arranged Annual Mehfil-e-Mushaira with the theme of ‘Biyad-e-Sarwat Hussain’.