President Alvi for promotion of virtual education

Islamabad : President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday stressing promotion of virtual education in the country called for steps to increase the number of graduates of information technology.

He was talking to a delegation of Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO), joined by Secretary General DCO, Dima Aliha and Secretary IT Muhammad Sohail Rajput.

The president said due to the effective policy of the government, the country’s IT sector had achieved significant success. He mentioned that encouragement of women was necessary to help them participate in business and commercial activities complimented by information technology.

He said the Digi Skills Programme aimed at imparting youth the education of information technology had so far given training to one million youth. He said steps were underway to reduce the digital divide between urban and rural areas. Under the vision of Digital Pakistan, he said, investment was being made to improving digital infrastructure and creating digital skills. President Alvi said the digitalization governance system and working of parliament would be completed by 2023, which he said, would help improve efficiency. He termed DCO the best platform to enhance digital collaboration and learn from each other’s experiences.