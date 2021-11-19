US Institute of Peace delegation visits Islamabad Policy Research Institute

ISLAMABAD: A three member delegation of the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), one of the premier US think tanks, visited Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on November 18, Wednesday, for a roundtable session on Afghanistan situation and Pak-US relations.

The US delegation was headed by Vice-President Asia Programs Dr Andrew Wilder, Director South Asia Program Tamanna Salikuddin, and Country Representative USIP Pakistan Dr Adnan Rafiq.

The roundtable was attended by former Commander Southern Command Lt. Gen. (retd) Amir Riaz, Ms Nasim Zehra, Dr Talat Farooq and Dr Hussain Nadim. Acting President IPRI Brig (retd) Raashid Wali Janjua opened the discussion highlighting the need for a sustainable bilateral relationship between the US and Pakistan, besides flagging concerns about worsening humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

The US delegation concurred on the desirability of a sustainable economic and security cooperation based relationship between Pakistan and US. There was a consensus amongst the participants of the need for peace and security in the region giving due consideration to each country’s security and economic interests.