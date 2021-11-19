Most opposition parties finalise candidates for Mardan mayoral slot

MARDAN: The majority of the opposition parties have finalized candidates for the slot of the mayor of Mardan while the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has failed to act due to the grouping in the party.
ANP has allotted the ticket to former district nazim Himayatullah Mayar; Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl to former MPA Maulana Amanat Shah, PPP to former naib district nazim Asad Ali Kashmiri, PMLN to Syed Inayat Shah Bacha and JI to former naib tehsil nazim of Mardan, Mushtaq Seemab.
Sources in the PTI said that the party has been divided into two groups in the Mardan district. One is led by provincial minister Mohammad Atif Khan and has two members — provincial assembly members Zahir Shah Toru and Tufail Anjum.
More than six candidates have submitted nomination papers for the slot of mayorship of Mardan tehsil from the PTI. The sources added that three candidates including Mohammad Ayaz Khan, Tariq Mahmood Aryani, Lakhkar Khan are affiliated to Mohammad Atif Khan group while Sajid Iqbal Mohmand and Kaleemullah Toru are from the other group.
