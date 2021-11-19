Varsities urged to give academic solution to societal problems

LAHORE: A policy dialogue on “Status of Human Rights in Pakistan: Role of Academia and Parliament” was held at the Government College University (GCU) here on Thursday.

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine chaired the policy dialogue which was also addressed by GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi, LUMS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Arshad Ahmad and MPA Ms Umul Banin Ali.

According to a press release, the dialogue was part of week-long first All Pakistan Summit for the Students’ Societies being hosted by GCU. In his opening address, Prof Zaidi said it was responsibility of universities to at least give academic solutions to societal problems, but they could only make this contribution well if they hold dialogue, discussions and research on such crucial matters.

Ijaz Alam Augustine said human rights was such a big canvas that ‘you could work anywhere on it and make things better’. He briefed students on a policy for human rights. He said the government established human rights cells at district levels.

Dr Arshad Ahmad said freedom for expression or academic freedom was the last refuge in society where ‘we were able to express our fears, our thoughts, our sense of justice, equity and our sense of right and wrong’. He stressed the students’ participation in all governing bodies of universities from cafeteria committee to disciplinary committee. Ms Umul Banin Ali shed light on violations of human rights in society, saying giving admissions to a few high merit students in best schools and universities and denying other was also violation of human rights.

Meanwhile, speakers at another seminar on Fikr-e-Iqbal aur Nasl-e-Nau at GCU said that Pakistan could not progress until ‘we reduce our reliance on foreign goods.’ Punjab University Oriental College Principal Prof Dr Ghulam Moinuddin Nizami chaired the seminar which was also addressed by Justice (r) Nasira Javid Iqbal, Prof Asghar Zaidi and scholar Dr Saadat Saeed and Dr Ahtisham Ali from GCU Urdu Department.

Justice (r) Nasira Javid Iqbal said Iqbal's philosophy was known as the philosophy of khudi or selfhood ‘so we needed to prefer our local products and reduce our reliance on foreign goods for the economic prosperity of Pakistan’. She revealed that she was pursuing her PhD from GCU Lahore, saying there was and should be no age restriction for education. On lighter note, she said if Allama Iqbal would have been alive, he would have rejected these ideas of GAT Test for PhD. Dr Saadat Saeed said different brands have been imposed to make us salves. Prof Asghar Zaidi said that the philosophy of Iqbal was beacon of light for our youth. He said it was matter pride for all Ravians that Allama Muhammad Iqbal had studied from the Government College Lahore. It was for this pride that we named the new law school as Dr Muhammad Iqbal Law School, he added. Prof Dr Ghulam Moinuddin Nizami also highlighted the teachings of Allama Iqbal.

UET career fair: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) organised annual career fair 2021 here Thursday. UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar inaugurated the event and visited all stalls. Talking to the participants at the inaugural ceremony, he said that UET was an institution where students were being provided with opportunities for entrepreneurship as well as advanced technical training. It would ultimately help our youths to start small businesses on a large scale, he added.