ICCBS, Indonesia varsity sign MoU

The International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences of Karachi University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Sumatera Utara, Indonesia.

The MoU aims to promote education and academic exchanges between the two institutions. The ICCBS spokesman said on Thursday the MoU was signed in an online meeting held recently. Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary, director of the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences, and COMSTECH Coordinator-General, and Rector of the University of Sumatera Utara Dr Muryanto Amin signed the MoU on behalf of their institutions.