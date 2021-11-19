Prof Dr Shah Ali Ul Qader re-elected as KUTS president

Professor Dr Shah Ali Ul Qader from the Teachers’ Alliance for Good Governance (TAGG) has been re-elected as the president of the Karachi University Teachers’ Society (KUTS) by bagging 325 votes.

According to the results of the KUTS Annual Elections 2021-22, held on Thursday, Professor Dr Muhammad Harris Shoaib of the Karachi University Teacher’s Forum (KUTF) has retained his position as vice president.

He bagged 339 votes, whereas his opponent Dr Muhammad Zubair from the TAGG managed to get 249 votes. Dr Mohsin Ali from the TAGG bagged 382 votes and has been re-elected as secretary.

Atteeq Razzak from the TAGG has been re-elected as treasurer with 330 votes, while Dr Muhammad Ayaz of the KUTF received 238 votes. Ghufran Alam of the KUTF and Dr Muhammad Ali from the TAGG have been elected as joint secretary. They bagged 346 and 321 votes, respectively, while Dr Asad Tanoli from the TAGG got 246 votes and Dr Zeeshan Akhter of the KUTF got 220 votes for the same position.

The counting of the votes for the election of the members of the executive council was in progress till the filing of this news report. As many as 602 votes were cast during the KUTS 2021-22 elections.

KU Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and President Karachi University Officers Welfare Association Dr Muhammad Hassan, who is also a member of the Karachi University Syndicate, congratulated the newly elected president, vice president, secretary and other office-bearers of the KUTS on winning the elections.