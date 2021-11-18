‘Establishment of 800 rural revenue centres a revolutionary step’

LAHORE : A network of more than 800 rural revenue centres set up across the province, was also working as disaster reporting and mitigation centres to save life and property of the people at the village level.

This was stated by Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar while briefing the NDMA Chairman Lt-Gen Akhtar Nawaz about the paraphernalia of disaster relief and mitigation activities in Punjab at the PDMA office here on Wednesday.

He said that the establishment of rural revenue centres was a revolutionary step to address the problems of the public at the village level. The Punjab govt had ensured a close coordination among departments for smooth relief activities, he added. He further said that Revenue Khidmat Kutcheries were being regularly held every month to resolve revenue-related issues of the people on the spot under one roof as all related officials headed by deputy commissioners were available in such gatherings.

Earlier, Provincial Minister PDMA Department Khalid Mahmood briefed the Chairman NDMA about the role and performance of the PDMA.

seminar: Punjab University Department of Elementary Education organised an international seminar for the students of education.

Mercer University’s Assistant Director International Recruitment and Student Success Abdul Ghaffar Khan was the keynote speaker while Department of Secondary Education Chairman Prof Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry and students attended the seminar.

The Mercer University’s representative apprised the students of academic opportunities for them in the United States. He said that the seminar would also play a role in enhancing collaboration between the two institutions.

Training course: The Emergency Services Academy, Rescue 1122 trained 27 officials of a company to enhance the professional skills regarding emergency response and safety skills.

The training course on internationally recognised Community Action for Disaster Response (CADRE) Course was organised by Safety Wing of Academy on the company's request. The three-day course concluded at Manager Training Centre of Emergency Services Academy here on Wednesday.