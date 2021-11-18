Furniture trader shot dead in Mardan

MARDAN: A furniture trader was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at Saranjam Khan Market in Bughada locality in the city on Wednesday. Forty-year old furniture dealer Ibrahim Khan was going home after closing down his outlet when gunmen targeted him at Bughdada locality. The relatives and the local residents staged a protest against the killing of furniture dealer and demanded immediate arrest of the accused. The protesters placed the body on the road and chanted slogans against district administration and police.