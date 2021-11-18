Winds of change in Islamabad can be felt in Karachi: Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday said that the end to the incumbent government was near as the “winds that are blowing in Islamabad can be felt in Karachi”.

Talking to newsmen after the court appearance, the Sindh CM accused the federal government of shutting down the power projects of Sindh. He said despite the pleas, the matter was not put on the agenda of the parliament’s session. Commenting on the results of 2017 census, Murad said: “They are unaware of the Constitution of Pakistan. The matter has to be resolved in the joint session of the parliament.”

The federal government had issued the census results that the Sindh government had challenged. Earlier, the accountability court once again deferred the indictment of Murad Ali Shah and others in Nooriabad Power Plant reference until December 8, local media reported. The hearing was conducted by AC Judge Asghar Ali.

The indictment was delayed as two co-accused Hassan Raza and Sultan Farooq did not appear before the court, while the NAB submitted its response in the acquittal plea moved by Ali Sheikh, another co-accused in Nooriabad Power case.

The Sindh chief minister appeared before the court in Wednesday’s hearing. Upon the absence of the two co-accused in the case, the court once again adjourned the hearing until December 8. The accountability court will now indict CM Sindh Shah and others on December 8. Murad Ali Shah is facing charges of misusing the power in the disbursement of funds for energy-related projects in Sindh, according to the reference filed by NAB.