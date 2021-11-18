Shahzad Nawaz made PM’s aide on arts, culture

ISLAMABAD: Shahzad Nawaz, an acclaimed media and arts personality, has been appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Culture, Arts and Related Communications. A notification was issued in this regard by the Cabinet Division on November 16. According to the notification, the appointment has been made in terms of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business, 1973 read with Serial No. 1A of Schedule V-A of the said Rules. He is known as a teacher, role model, writer, filmmaker, art director, music producer, visionary, broadcast semiotics expert and event manager.

Shahzad has to credit the highest number of international awards in the creative field than his competitors. He retired voluntarily in 1997 from professional competitions. As an electronic media personality, he has to credit the launch of first private network and highest number of TV brands. He remained associated with many private channels.