Blood donation camps held in Peshawar, Mohmand

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Hematology Services on Wednesday organised camps in different areas of the city and elsewhere in the province to collect blood donations for the children suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood disorders.

According to a press release, the camps were arranged at the Abasyn University, Islamia College Peshawar, Government Degree College and Polytechnic Institute, Yakkaghund in Mohmand tribal district.

A large number of students and people from all walks of life turned up and donated blood thalassemia patients. The Frontier Foundation team comprising Public Relations Officer Nasrullah, Medical Technicians Muhammad Ilyas, Usman Ali Shah, Lalooma, Ubaid Ahmad, Manzoor Khan and others supervised the blood donation camps.