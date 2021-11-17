Sindh writes Centre reminding ‘consultation policy’ prior to transferring officers

KARACHI: The Sindh government, in response to the last week’s order to transferring senior police officers from the province under the rotation policy, has written a letter to the Establishment Division to review the federal government’s decision, saying the provincial government was not consulted as per prescribed law before issuing the order.

Reports said on Tuesday several officers of the DIG cadre have already been transferred under the rotation policy, and still they have requested more transfers despite the fact that in Sindh there is a shortfall of senior and experienced officers. They said this time the federal cabinet had requested the transfers of those officers, who were posted in key positions. Meanwhile, Sindh government’s spokesperson and Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab said the federal government was used to recalling officers without consulting the provincial government.

He said such practice on the part of the Centre hugely deter the administration of the province, as most of the officers serving on the key positions, saying the consultation was necessary to protect ongoing assignment of the provincial government.

Wahab mentioned that a provision has already been given in the federal rules that makes binding the Centre to consult with the provinces before ordering any transfers of the federal officers. He said in the latest instance to transferring the officers, Sindh chief minister was not consulted.