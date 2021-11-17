COAS for joint national response to tackle security challenges

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) has stressed upon the need for a joint national response to tackle national security challenges. “Pakistan has emerged stronger from the war against terrorism as a resilient nation, and now it is our collective responsibility to work wholeheartedly for the progress and prosperity of our nation,” the COAS said while talking to participants of National Security Workshop -23 who visited General Headquarters on Tuesday.
General Bajwa emphasised that Army is focused on maintaining its operational preparedness and ensuring security of the country against all threats. According to ISPR, the participants were given comprehensive briefing on overall security situation and challenges being faced by Pakistan. Later an interactive session was held with COAS.
