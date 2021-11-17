Yasmin Rashid reviews progress on Child Health University

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited Infrastructure Development Authority, Punjab (IDAP) office in Gulberg to review progress on the development of Child Health University here on Tuesday.

The minister also chaired a meeting there. The meeting was attended by University of Child Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Professor Masood Sadiq and officials of the IDAP. The IDAP team gave a briefing to the minister about the project master plan. The minister also reviewed progress at Bahawalnagar Mother and Child Hospital. The minister said that all ongoing health projects were being stringently monitored. The credit of approval of University of Child health sciences goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, she said adding the IDAP had been asked to submit PC-1 by Thursday (tomorrow). All Mother and Child hospitals shall be completed in time. The Mother and Child Block at Ganga Ram shall be completed by May 2022. On directions from Prime Minister Imran Khan, I am personally reviewing progress on all projects. We are making the all-out effort to provide best quality services to people. Revolutionary measures are being taken to facilitate the people, she added.

Meanwhile, Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed CEO (Health) Sheikhupura to provide best possible care to students injured in a tragic accident in Sheikhupura and monitor services for patients who got admitted in emergency. According to a handout here Tuesday, the minister also expressed grief at a tragic accident in Sheikhupura between train and a school van where students lost their lives. She assured of providing all treatment facilities to the injured students.