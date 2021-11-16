UK Notary Public says Shamim made statement on Saqib Nisar voluntarily

LONDON: The London Notary Public, who certified and stamped former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Justice (R) Rana Shamim’s affidavit about former chief justice Saqib Nisar, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, has said that the retired Pakistani judge recorded his affidavit when they met in London on 10th November 2021.

Speaking to The News and Geo, Charles Guthrie of Notary Public London confirmed that the former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Justice (R) Rana Shamim made his affidavit before him and “I verified the authenticity of the signed affidavit”.

Charles Guthrie also confirmed that that Notary Public London has also acted for Pakistan High Commission London during the Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) proceedings when the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) needed certified papers from London to present before the courts.

“I can confirm the document as authentic and genuine,” Charles Guthrie said about the retired judge’s statement that has caused a storm in Pakistan after revealing that former chief justice Saqib Nisar ordered the Supreme Court Registrar as well as a judge at the Islamabad High Court not to give bails to Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif until 2018 general elections are held.

Charles Guthrie said Justice (R) Rana Shamim spent time “alone with me while making the statement underoath”. The Notary Public Commissioner for London added: “He (the retired judge) was not under any kind of duress or stress when making the statement. He swore voluntarily.”

Charles Guthrie confirmed that he has also certified medical papers of Mr Nawaz Sharif which were presented before courts in Pakistan.

Charles Guthrie confirmed that he has also acted for the Government of Pakistan and confirmed certifying UK papers for Pakistan High Commission in 2017 in the Avenfield case in his capacity as a Notary Public and Notary Public Commissioner for Oath for London, under the jurisdiction of England and Wales.

Charles Guthrie said: “officials of Pakistan High Commission London had visited my office to get the papers certified.” He said as a Notary Public his job is to certify papers as long as there is an authentic proof of identity needed to certify and legalise papers.

It can be confirmed that in late January 2018, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team had visited London failed to make a breakthrough in its quest for “actionable evidence” in relation to the cases against Nawaz Sharif and his children.

The NAB team had taken to Pakistan the notarised version of the documents that were produced by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) before the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan and Hasan Nawaz Sharif had given the same to the SC during the Panama case hearing.

The NAB team had held meetings with UK authorities but didn’t get any new papers. Pakistan High Commission then approached Notary Public London to get the old documents legalised Notary Public London affixed its seal to the papers for notarisation.

A source at Pakistan High Commission confirmed that Notary Public London (Charles Drostan Guthrie, LLB, TEP; Golden Cross House, 8 Duncannon Street, London) had certified the papers for NAB and Pakistan High Commission officials visited Charles Guthrie’s office near Charing Cross for the purpose of obtaining certification.

