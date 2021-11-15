PTM rally seeks release of Ali Wazir, other activists’

PESHAWAR: Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) on Sunday demanded the release of the arrested activists imprisoned in different jails in the country, including Member National Assembly Ali Wazir.

The rally was staged outside the Peshawar Press Club which was attended by leaders of various political parties. Awami National Party parliamentary leader and provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak, Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mir Kalam Wazir, Mazdoor Kisan Party leader Shakeel Wahidullah, Shuhada APS Forum and Dr Khan Tehreek representatives also spoke on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, PTM chief Manzoor Ahmed Pashteen said that PTM is a peaceful movement and demands peace, prosperity and rule of law in the country. He said that PTM would continue peaceful protest till all arrested activists were released.

Sardar Hussain Babak during his speech assured the PTM activists that his party would continue support to the movement. He said his party's provincial president had also announced support to the PTM for the release of Ali Wazir.