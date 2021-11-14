Minister visits Peshawar Museum, historic places

WANA: Five persons were killed and as many sustained injuries when a Bannu-bound vehicle hit a roadside tree in Maidan area in Tank district on Saturday.
Police said that a vehicle taking the people of Wazir tribes to Bannu from Wana, the headquarters of South Waziristan tribal district.
They said that the vehicle rammed into a roadside tree in the Maidan area in the district, leaving five persons of a family dead on the spot.
The dead included a couple and their three children named Mushahid, Noor Muhammad, Saila Bibi, Dilnaza and Ajwa.
The police added that five other persons also sustained serious injuries in the fatal accident.
The injured were identified as Noor Shahd, Asma Bibi, Alfara Bibi Mast Ali Khan and Iqra.
Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital Tank.
The ill-fated family members were going to Bannu after attending the marriage of a relative in Wana.
