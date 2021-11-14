Substandard cooking oil seized

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized a huge quantity of substandard cooking oil here on Saturday.

Officials said a PFA team stopped a truckload of cooking oil and seized 6,860 litres of used and substandard cooking oil from it. They said the truck was stopped at Ada Plot.

They said the seized used cooking oil which was refined later and cooking oil made from waste organs. They said according to the PFA rules, the oil extracted from waste was only allowed to be used in making biodiesel.