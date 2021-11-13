Qureshi says he highlighted Pakistan’s case in world

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said whether it is the Kashmir issue or the Palestine issue, he has become the voice of people all over the world and highlighted Pakistan's case.

He said he played an important role in establishing peace in the country, especially in the recent TLP agreement, and saved the country from a great upheaval. He said they want peace, prosperity and development in the country. If there is peace in the region, there will be peace in the country. If there is peace in the country, people will be happy.

He said the government is striving to provide medical care to people. He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan who, at his request, approved a plan for the construction of the Mother and Child Care Hospital at a cost of Rs 7.830 billion. The hospital will be built on the Food Department land. He said he has struggled for two years to transfer the land to the Health Department. This hospital will be a world class hospital. The construction of the hospital will provide employment to 1190 people. The 27-Kanal hospital will have 200 beds.

He expressed these views at a ceremony held in Multan on the occasion of the foundation stone laying of a 5-km road from Chowk Double Phatak to BCG Chowk. The sewerage system of Multan is rotten, he said, adding: “I have requested the foreign minister of Japan to change it. At my request, Japan has approved a Rs 73 billion grant for the project.” He said in the next three years, the sewerage of Multan will be changed and it will be possible to provide clean drinking water to people. Multan's sewerage will be changed at a cost of Rs 40 billion, while clean drinking water will be provided to the people of Multan at a cost of Rs 33 billion.

Qureshi said development projects worth Rs 11.72 billion are being implemented in NA-156. The Sui Gas Road in Multan was carpeted at a cost of Rs 185 million.