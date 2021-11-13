PRCS donates 200,000 Covid-19 vaccines to EPI

Islamabad : The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) donated 200,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine to the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) here Friday.

The Secretary General of PRCS handed over the consignment to EPI’s National Programme Manager Dr. Akram Shah during a ceremony held at EPI Office, with PRCS and EPI officers in attendance.

PRCS received this consignment from the Red Cross Society of China last week for the benefit of the people of Pakistan. PRCS has been engaged in countrywide awareness campaigns to reduce virus transmission by promoting adherence to public safety health measures among communities,

also supporting the Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

In a statement issued to the media, the Chairman of PRCS Abrar ul Haq said, the PRCS contribution will supplement the government’s efforts to augment the healthcare system and provide the best possible care to people.

He said, PRCS teams have been working overtime to handsomely contribute towards institutionalized efforts to overcome the spread of COVID-19 through a synergized response.

“The reality is that fighting such a deadly pandemic is a collective responsibility where people must do their part by responsibly getting vaccinated.

In order to completely come out of the pandemic, every person needs to get vaccinated with outmost priority,” he added.

Abrar thanked the support of RCSC to PRCS in ongoing efforts to control Covid-19.

He also hailed the cooperation of Movement Partners, particularly, ICRC, IFRC, and partner National Societies for providing funding support during Covid-19 operations.