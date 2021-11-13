 
Punjab Bodybuilding Association elects new officials

November 13, 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Bodybuilding Association General Council meeting elected its new officials for the next four years.

In a meeting held in Lahore, Mr Asia Yahya Butt was unanimously elected Chairman, Naeem Akhtar as President, Nabil Ahmed as Secretary and Mohammad Farhan as treasurer.

The meeting was attended by delegates from all over Punjab. Representatives of Punjab Olympic Association and Sports Board Punjab also attended the meeting.