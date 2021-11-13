PHC verdict removing DGA director general hailed

ABBOTTABAD: The Galiyat Tahafuz Movement (GTM) on Friday announced to challenge the decisions made by the outgoing director general of Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) after the high court declared his appointment illegal.

Speaking at a press conference, Sardar Sabir, Chairman GTM, a community-based civil society organisation, hailed the judgement of the Peshawar High Court Circuit Bench Abbottabad.

He said the judgement would help save the environment of Galiyat.

Sardar Sabir said the court observed that appointment on deputation must be made through the process of selection that matched the qualifications and expertise in the relevant field.

He said that during the last four years, more than 130 illegal high-rise buildings were constructed in Galiyat with the connivance of GDA officials.

He pointed out that these buildings were approved by ignoring the bylaws of GDA and cutting old trees in the area.

Referring to the construction of a four-star hotel at Nathiagali and lease of 140 kanal land at Ayubia, Chairman GTM said that Peshawar High Court had already maintained status quo in the case.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department had termed this long-term lease as illegal, sheer negligence and violation of law and asked the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) for withdrawing the agreement.

Showing documentary evidence, he said that the Divisional Forest Officer Galiyat Forest division stated that GDA leased out an area of 140 kanal to a group for a period of 40 years in which more than 60 kanal land.