Practical steps being taken to boost economy: Sarwar

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has termed Indian security forces' violence against the Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir and Indian Muslims gravest crime against humanity and said Indian Gujarat's butcher, Narendra Modi, is killer of humanity.

It has been 829 days of siege and curfew by the Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir and atrocities are increasing with each passing day. Minorities in Pakistan have full religious freedom and protection, the governor said while talking to a minority delegation led by Sardar Ramesh Singh, Chairman Pakistan Sikh Council, and a delegation of PTI from Azad Kashmir at Governor’s House here on Thursday.

Sarwar said that provision of basic facilities including health and education to people is the top priority of the government. Despite difficulties, the government is moving forward and the government is taking practical steps to strengthen Pakistan economically.

The governor said the government PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has ensured protection of lives and property of minorities including Sikhs in Pakistan, adding religious freedom for the minorities in Pakistan is unmatchable in the world. He said violence against minorities in India is worst kind of terrorism, adding unfortunately the UN and other international human rights bodies are acting as silent spectators.