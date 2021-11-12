Hiding statistics not to reduce inflation: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded withdrawal of the decision of Federal Cabinet to stop the weekly statistics report regarding inflation.

Opposing the decision of the Federal Cabinet to stop the weekly report on inflation, Bilawal said withholding weekly statistics of the Bureau of Statistics regarding inflation would be tantamount to hoodwinking the people. “Hiding inflation statistics from the public will not reduce inflation in the country,” he added.

Instead of hiding the inflation statistics, Bilawal said the government should end rewarding the mafias and stop corruption. “Even in dictatorial periods, no attempt was made to hide the statistics regarding inflation from the people,” he maintained.