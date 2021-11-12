POs among 49 held in Mardan

MARDAN: Three proclaimed offenders, one drug pusher and 45 other suspects were arrested here on Thursday.

The arrests were made during raids in the Sheikh Maltoon, Par Hoti, Katlang, Chura and Takhtbhai areas, the district police spokesman said. During the raids, 11 pistols, one Kalashnikov, one Kalakov, one rifle, 233 bullets and 227 grams of heroin were also recovered.

Meanwhile, two families, which had enmity for years in the Chura area, reconciled after a local jirga organized by police and local elders. At a jirga convened in a mosque, both the parties hugged each other and announced to end hostilities.