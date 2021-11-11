Writer Shoukat Shoro laid to rest

SUKKUR: Prominent story writer and former director Sindhology, Shoukat Hussain Shoro, was laid to rest in Sindh University’s graveyard in Jamshoro on Wednesday. Shoukat Shoro breathed his last on Tuesday night in Karachi, where he was under treatment due to coronavirus complications. The funeral prayer was offered at Quba Masjid attended by family members, relatives, friends and people from literary organisations, social activists, writers and journalists. Shoro had authored several books, including “Bhuri Dharti Bhurro Akash”, “Akhin Me Tangial Sapna”, and “Gum Thial Pacho,” which are considered among the best of his collection.