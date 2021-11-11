PHC declares Swat Press Club sealing notification illegal

MINGORA: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Mingora Bench on Wednesday declared the notification of sealing the Swat Press Club building illegal and an attempt to curb freedom of expression.

The bench consisted of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmad. It declared that the notification issued from the office of Secretary Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 27, this year was illegal and an attempt to curb the freedom of expression.The court in its short order said the freedom of expression had been guaranteed in Article 19 of the Constitution and it cannot be curbed.

"The protection of journalists and freedom of expression is the responsibility of the state. Interference in journalists' affairs by the state is not acceptable", Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim remarked, adding that democracy and freedom of expression were inter-related. The counsel for the Swat Press Club, Aurangzeb Khan advocate, argued that the role of the journalists was that of a watchdog.

He said through their writings and publications, journalists criticize the policies of the government and highlight their good deeds. “The government and its officials should not target the journalists, who are critical", he submitted. Swat Press Club Chairman Mahboob Ali, Chief Organizer Ghulam Farooq, President and All Malakand Union of Journalists Shahzad Alam, along with other members of the club welcomed the court decision.