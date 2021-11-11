EU ambassador calls on Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari termed Pakistan's relations with the European Union as most valuable.
The Ambassador of the European Union (EU), Ms Androulla Kaminara called on Bilawal at Zardari House Islamabad on Wednesday. The EU Political Counselor Daniel Clauss also accompanied Ambassador Kaminara. Senator Sherry Rehman was also present on the occasion. Bilawal and EU Ambassador discussed issues of mutual interest and agreed to maintain stability in bilateral relations between Pakistan and the EU.
