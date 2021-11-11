Nepal Army chief becomes ‘General’ of Indian Army

ISLAMABAD: In a strange tradition, Nepal Army Chief General Prabhu Ram Sharma became a “General of the Indian Army” after he was conferred with the honorary rank of ‘General of the Indian Army’ by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday.

General Sharma is on a four-day visit to India to explore ways to expand bilateral defence cooperation. The distinction was conferred upon the visiting General at a special investiture ceremony held at the presidential palace in the Indian capital.

Nepal conferred the honorary rank of ‘General of the Nepal Army’ on Indian Army Chief Gen Naravane during his visit to Kathmandu in November last year. Gen Sharma also called on Indian Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat in the day and discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation, the Indian officials said.

On Tuesday, Gen Naravane held extensive talks with his Nepalese counterpart focusing on ways to various aspects of bilateral military cooperation. Nepal is important for India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region.