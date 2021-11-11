Siraj flays govts’ policies

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has stated that the country’s secular parties are bent upon damaging its ideological basis which could lead to a civil war-like situation.

The PTI continued the policies of the former governments, he said in a statement issued from Mansoora on Wednesday. “There is no difference among the policies of the PTI, the PML-N and the PPP. They are protecting their own interests,” he said, adding that majority of the parliamentarians belonged to the feudal class, having nothing to do with the masses. He said the country could not go ahead without getting rid of the ruling elite. He said a peaceful democratic struggle was needed to empower the people and democracy.