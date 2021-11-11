Minister opens literacy programme for out-of-school youths

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-formal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez inaugurated NFE Curriculum Punjab 2021 Accelerated Learning Programme - Primaryscale.

Additional Secretary Literacy Bashir Ahmad Zahid Goraya, Director Literacy Programme Tanveer Ahmad, Chief Adviser Chi Ho Ohashi, Deputy Chief Adviser Abid Gul, Dr. Farooq Manzoor and civil society representatives were present. The minister said that through this programme, the primary literacy programme would be conducted in formal schools in two and a half years only. He said that the accelerated programme was especially designed for the education and training of the youth who had been deprived of education for any reason and they had not been admitted to a school due to their overage.

The programme has been formulated on a very comprehensive, complete and concise pattern under single national curriculum so that they could complete it in less time. Skills such as citizenship, tolerance, peace and harmony have also been included in syllabus. He further said that new textbooks, training system, examination and certification system will be developed according to the accelerated curriculum. Secretary Literacy Sumera Sammad said in his briefing that the programme would be run on mega scale.

Karim Block flyover construction to start soon: minister: Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has said that the government has fulfilled its promise made to the residents of PP-160 while the construction work on Karim Block flyover will soon be started. He was addressing a ceremony organised in connection with the development project in UC-215 Karim Block, Allama Iqbal Town here on Wednesday. UC Chairman M Azmat, Vice Chairman Mansoor Amin, PTI leaders Zeeshan Siddiqui, Rana Shehryar, Ch Siddique and others were also present on the occasion. Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that the process of development work in PP-160 is in full swing. Development schemes worth Rs100 million have been completed in Bhakeywal Pind.

He said that Prime Minister has launched a targeted subsidy programme for the less privileged segment of the society. Kisan Card is ensuring the prosperity of the farmers’ community of the country. He termed the issuance of Insaaf Sehat Card is a revolutionary step towards the provision of modern healthcare facilities. Expressing their views on the occasion, Rana Khalid, Mohsin Masood, Councillor Shahina Kausar and Sajida Malik thanked the minister for completing record development work in the constituency.