Rejection of nomination papers: Jamshed Cheema, wife move LHC

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidates for NA-133 Lahore’s by-poll Jamshed Cheema and his wife, being a covering candidate, have approached the Lahore High Court against the rejection of their nomination papers by the returning officer and an election tribunal.
In their writ petition, they also requested the court to suspend the schedule for the by-election till the final decision of the case. The RO had rejected the nomination papers of the couple on the basis that their proposer was not a register voter of the constituency. They challenged the decision before the election tribunal, which also dismissed their appeal and upheld the rejection of the papers.
PML-N’s voters had challenged the nomination papers of the PTI’s candidates saying proposer Bilal Hussain was not qualified to subscribe the papers of the duo under the Elections Act, 2017.
Lahore's constituency NA 133 had fallen vacant due to the death of PML-N’s MNA Pervez Malik. The Election Commission of Pakistan announced that by-poll to fill the vacancy would be held on Dec 5 and PML-N announced Pervez Malik’s widow Shaista Pervez Malik as its candidate.
