PML-N MPA moves PHC against denial of uplift funds

MANSEHRA: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Naeem Sakhi of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has moved the Peshawar High Court (PHC) against the provincial government for not releasing funds to his constituency since 2018.

“I have moved the Peshawar High Court seeking the status quo on the development schemes being executed in my constituency by the officer-bearers of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf,” Naeem Sakhi told reporters here on Tuesday.

He said that his lawyer had filed the writ petition in the PHC earlier this week.

“The government didn’t release development funds to my constituency, PK-32, and instead Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati got Rs200 million funds from the KP government to spend in my constituency,” Sakhi said.

He added that his party’s parliamentary leader in the KP Assembly, Sardar Mohammad Yousaf, was also denied development funds by the PTI government since 2018, and he would also move the PHC against this injustice being meted out to opposition lawmakers.