PML-N MPA moves PHC against denial of uplift funds

MANSEHRA: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Naeem Sakhi of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has moved the Peshawar High Court (PHC) against the provincial government for not releasing funds to his constituency since 2018.
“I have moved the Peshawar High Court seeking the status quo on the development schemes being executed in my constituency by the officer-bearers of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf,” Naeem Sakhi told reporters here on Tuesday.
He said that his lawyer had filed the writ petition in the PHC earlier this week.
“The government didn’t release development funds to my constituency, PK-32, and instead Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati got Rs200 million funds from the KP government to spend in my constituency,” Sakhi said.
He added that his party’s parliamentary leader in the KP Assembly, Sardar Mohammad Yousaf, was also denied development funds by the PTI government since 2018, and he would also move the PHC against this injustice being meted out to opposition lawmakers.
TIMERGARA: The Frontier Corps Public School and College on Tuesday arranged a function with the collaboration of...
DAGGAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial president Amir Muqam on Tuesday said that his party agenda was to...
CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Tuesday said the people were fed up...
MARDAN: The death anniversary of Pakhtun nationalist leader Abdul Khaliq Khan was observed in his native town of...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday removed the deputy commissioner, Malakand, and assistant...
SWABI: Renowned scientist and former member of the Planning Commission of Pakistan Dr Shaukat Hameed Khan on Tuesday...