Two BLF terrorists killed, terrorism plot averted

QUETTA: Two BLF terrorists were intercepted on Monday and killed in Hub, Balochistan, foiling their plan to carry out terrorism against an installation, the CTD spokesman claimed.According to CTD statement, an intelligence based operation was conducted by CTD Balochistan in Hub, i the jurisdiction of Police Station Sakran, District Lasbela in which two terrorists of the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Front were killed.
The CTD, the police statement said, were given intelligence intercepts regarding a BLF plan to attack an installtion in the Hub city. The terrorists were operating from Sub-Tehsil Saroona, Distt Khuzdar, from where they had travelled by Sassi-Punno Road to reach a designated hideout in Hub.
The police surrounded the terrorists at their hideout and were asked to surrender. However, the terrorists instead attacked the law enforcement agency, following which two of them were killed, while a similar number of terrorists have escaped.
Two pistols, two hand grenades, different rounds and magazines, a motorcycle and a first aid kit was recovered, the CTD spokesman claimed. Further investigations and actions are underway.
