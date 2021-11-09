Govt should explain accord it has reached with TLP: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif has said everything is secret and government should tell about what agreement it has executed with proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). He said this while talking to media on his arrival in Parliament House for participating in the National Security Committee meeting. He said the government should tell in parliament about its accord with banned TLP.
LAHORE: Following the 50 percent implementation of the agreement, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan on Monday announced to...
KARACHI: Geo TV’s iconic drama serial “Khuda Aur Mohabbat”, which set many invincible records of popularity in...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan Monday formed a five-member committee to assist it on action to be...
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said as far as the policy about Afghanistan,...
QUETTA: Two BLF terrorists were intercepted on Monday and killed in Hub, Balochistan, foiling their plan to carry out...
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Energy is most likely to seek an approval from the federal cabinet that meets today for a...