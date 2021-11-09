Water supply scheme inaugurated in Gomal

TANK: The Frontier Corps (FC) South Headquarters has inaugurated a water supply scheme at Kot Murtaza village in the Gomal area of Tank.Sector Commander (South) Brigadier Naiknam Muhammad Baig was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the scheme.

More than 5,000 people from four villages including Kot Murtaza, Kot Ghulam, Kot Nawaz, and Gardez will benefit from the scheme. Local elders, administration officers, civil society representatives and local journalists attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Brigadier Naiknam Muhammad Baig said that FC South and the Armed Forces of Pakistan were taking steps for the restoration of peace in the region as well as the development and prosperity.

He said that FC South would help provide clean drinking water in the area and hold sports activities for the youth. The sector commander said that the FC South would spare no effort for the restoration of peace and prosperity of the area. Local elders thanked the FC South for the scheme.