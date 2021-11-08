14-member Balochistan cabinet sworn in

QUETTA: A new 14-member Balochistan cabinet took oath at a ceremony at the Governor House in Quetta on Sunday, reports Geo News.
Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha administered the oath to the new cabinet members. According to an official handout, a notification of the appointment of five advisers would also be issued on the occasion. Noor Damar, Akbar Askani, Sikandar Imrani, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Zamrak Achakzai and Muhammad Khan Lehri were also sworn in to the new cabinet. Furthermore, Ahsan Shah, Mir Naseebullah Marri, Mubeen Khan Khilji and Mir Asadullah Baloch also took oath of office as provincial ministers.
On October 29, BAP leader Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo took oath as the new Balochistan chief minister after he was elected to the office unopposed.
