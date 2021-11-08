75 enmities resolved in Mardan on IGP directive: police

MARDAN: District police and local elders resolved another dispute between two families in the ongoing campaign meant to settle enmities through negotiations.

A spokesman for Mardan Police said that on the directives of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan, the cops from Lundkhwar Police Station negotiated the issue and resolved enmity among two families of the area.

Also, DPO Dr Zahid and MNA Mujahid Ali also negotiated another enmity in Sawaldher area of Mardan district. The enmity had claimed four lives from one party, ie Rauf Khan and his family and three lives from Qasim and his family. On the occasion, hundreds of people were present when the two parties embraced one another and buried the hatchet.

The spokesman said that following the directives of IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari so far, the district police have resolved 75 major enmities that had been running for years.