People of Peshawar reject PTI: Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Amir Muqam on Sunday said that the people of the provincial capital had rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government as it held a flopped rally despite utlising huge government resources.
“More than 20 MPAs, ministers, advisors, patwaris and other government employees hadfailed to gather even 4,000 people on Dilazak road,” he said told a delegation of Muslim Lawyers N Forum.
The PMLN leader said the PTI government had failed to honour its commitments made with the people. “The PTI candidates can’t face the people in the local government elections,” he said, and urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold the LG elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as per schedule.
“The PMLN will oppose any delay in the LG elections,” he added.
Earlier, the delegation of lawyers, led by Muslim Lawyers N Forum provincial president Tariq Afridi, met with Amir Muqam at his residence.
LAHORE: Ad-hoc doctors have been given major relief by approving a one-year extension in their jobs.According to a...
LANDIKOTAL: Specially-abled cricketers from Khyber district here on Sunday complained that they had repeatedly been...
PESHAWAR: Awami National Party provincial spokesperson Samar Bilour on Sunday said the failed public rally of the...
PESHAWAR: The traditional dances, including Khattak and Mahsud attanr attracted a large number of domestic and foreign...
NOWSHERA: A resident accused the police of highhandedness and asked the high-ups to take action against them.Speaking...
PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Sunday said the prices ofessential...