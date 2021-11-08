People of Peshawar reject PTI: Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Amir Muqam on Sunday said that the people of the provincial capital had rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government as it held a flopped rally despite utlising huge government resources.

“More than 20 MPAs, ministers, advisors, patwaris and other government employees hadfailed to gather even 4,000 people on Dilazak road,” he said told a delegation of Muslim Lawyers N Forum.

The PMLN leader said the PTI government had failed to honour its commitments made with the people. “The PTI candidates can’t face the people in the local government elections,” he said, and urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold the LG elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as per schedule.

“The PMLN will oppose any delay in the LG elections,” he added.

Earlier, the delegation of lawyers, led by Muslim Lawyers N Forum provincial president Tariq Afridi, met with Amir Muqam at his residence.