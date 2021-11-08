Governor asks media to highlight events promoting soft image of country

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday launched the 11th Cross Country Classic Car Rally at the Governor House.

Twenty-three classic cars and six motorcycles of the vintage era have been taking part in the rally. It is the first edition of the rally in which vintage motorcycles have been included. After performing the inauguration, the governor informed media persons that it was a privilege for him that the Governor House had this year again hosted the launch of the annual classic car rally for the entire Pakistan.

He said that vintage cars manufactured as early as in 1935 had been taking part in the rally. The organisers of the rally deserved praise for their efforts to promote the positive image of Pakistan the world over, he added. He appreciated the fact that for the first time, one of the rally’s drivers was a woman, Fauzia Imad, who had been taking part in the event along with her children.

The governor appealed to the media to give due coverage to the rally in order to inform the rest of the world how Pakistan was an ideal place for such sporting and leisure activities. To a question of a media person, Ismail responded that an attempt was being made to create an artificial crisis of wheat flour in the country. The governor stressed the need for immediate resolution of the supply and demand issues of essential commodities. He explained that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the Federal Investigation Agency to take stern action against elements involved in the hoarding of essential commodities.

Founding president of the Vintage and Classic Car Club of Pakistan Mohsin Ikram said the classic car rally had been held annually since 2010 except during 2020 when the rally could not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The classic motorcycles taking part in the rally date back to 1947, 1954 and 1968. The rally will conclude in Peshawar on November 17 after taking part in a car show in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa capital. Twenty vintage cars from Lahore will join the rally in Rahim Yar Khan.