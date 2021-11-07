15 POs caged, arms seized in Mardan operations

MARDAN: During intensified search and strike operations, district police have arrested 15 proclaimed offenders and 66 other suspects.
A spokesman for Mardan Police said that on the directive of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan, the cops conducted raids in Par Hoti, Toru, Chura, Jabar and Katlang areas of the district.
Besides the arrest of 15 proclaimed offenders in the mentioned areas, the cops also recovered 18 pistols, one Kalashnikov, one Kalakov, and around 200 bullets from the arrestees. The cops also recovered around 1kg charas and nabbed a drug pusher during the raid.
