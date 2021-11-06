 
Saturday November 06, 2021
PPP Peshawar office-bearer removed

By Bureau report
November 06, 2021

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) city president Zulfiqar Afghani and general secretary Zulfiqar Awan issued show cause notice to senior vice-president Yaseen Khan and removed him from his office on Friday.

A press release issued from the party secretariat said that the senior vice-president was involved in anti-party activities and creating disturbance among the workers.