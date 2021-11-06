Registration of 2,030 NGOs suspended

LAHORE: The registration of 2030 NGOs not registered with the Punjab Charities Commission (PCC) has been suspended on the orders of the Home Department, Punjab.

According to documents received by daily Jang, after the suspension orders issued by the deputy commissioners of 29 districts of Punjab, these NGOs have been stopped from working on projects and collecting charity and funds. The Home Department has directed the secret agencies to monitor these NGOs and take action against those still working despite suspension.