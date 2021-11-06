 
Saturday November 06, 2021
‘Havana syndrome’ mystery

By AFP
November 06, 2021

Washington: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday pledged to “get to the bottom” of so-called “Havana syndrome,” which some allege could be caused by Russian microwave attacks. Seeking to assure concerned US diplomats that the government was taking the puzzling affliction seriously, Blinken named two senior figures to lead the State Department’s response.