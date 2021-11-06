Ufone Football Cup kicks off

LAHORE: The Ufone Football Cup started on Friday simultaneously in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Balochistan leg of the tournament will be the fourth edition this time and will be played in 22 cities in which 69 teams will face each other in the qualifier round. The 22 city champions will then proceed to the eliminator round, where only eight teams will qualify for the ‘Super 8’.

The Super 8 matches will be played on November 20 and 21. The semifinals and final will be played on November 22 and 23, respectively, for the Balochistan title in Quetta’s Ayub Stadium.

The event in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will start from November 8. A total of 71 teams from 24 cities will clash for the KP title. The 24 city champions will meet in the eliminator round, of which 8 will move to the Super 8, which will be played on November 29 and 30.

The semifinals and final will be played on December 1 and 2, respectively, at Peshawar’s Qayyum Stadium. The Balochistan and KP title winners will face off in a Super Final in Peshawar on December 3.