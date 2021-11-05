Qureshi in Mithi to celebrate Diwali with Hindus

SUKKUR: The Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, has said the PTI-led government has been trying to make Pakistan a safe and secure state for the people of different faiths, as was envisaged by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. While addressing a public gathering on the eve of Diwali festival in Mithi Town on Thursday, the foreign minister said he had arrived there to give a message to the people from marginalised communities to join hands to make the region safe and prosperous for future generations. He said he was in Mithi to take part in the Diwali celebrations and to congratulate the people like Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Advocate Lajpat Soorani and others for joining PTI. Shah Mehmood Qureshi said both Hindus and Muslims have jointly been celebrating the festival of lights, ‘Diwali’, saying it was a pleasure to be with the people of Hindu community. He said the people in Thar have been living peacefully with great communal harmony.